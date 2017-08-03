501.5
Markets Right Now: Stocks close mostly lower, except for Dow

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 4:10 pm 08/03/2017 04:10pm
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street, but the Dow Jones industrial average of 30 blue-chip stocks still managed to post its eighth gain in a row and close at another record high.

Solid gains in 3M and UnitedHealth Group Thursday sent the Dow up 9 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 22,026.

Most other indexes closed lower, led by declines in energy and technology companies and banks.

Apple gave back 1 percent, a day after a big gain that pushed the Dow over 22,000 points for the first time.

Avon plunged 10.7 percent after reporting a surprise loss and saying its CEO would leave.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,472. The Nasdaq fell 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,340.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are drifting lower in midday trading on Wall Street as investors look over a mixed batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Avon plunged 9 percent Thursday after reporting a surprise loss in its latest quarter. Avon also said its CEO will leave in March as the company tries to turn its fortunes around.

Tesla jumped 6.6 percent after the electric car maker assured investors it can meet aggressive production targets for its new lower-cost Model 3 sedan.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,472.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 22,017. The Dow closed above 22,000 points for the first time a day earlier.

The Nasdaq fell 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,344.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as investors look over a mixed batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Avon plunged 10 percent early Thursday after reporting a surprise loss in its latest quarter. Avon also said its CEO will leave in March as the company tries to turn its fortunes around.

Electric car maker Tesla jumped 7 percent after the company assured investors it can meet aggressive production targets for its new lower-cost Model 3 sedan.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,473.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 10 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 22,003. The Dow closed above 22,000 points for the first time a day earlier.

The Nasdaq was little changed at 6,360.

