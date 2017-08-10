501.5
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 9:39 am 08/10/2017 09:39am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors find little to like in the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Simmering tensions with North Korea were also weighing on the market in early trading Thursday.

Macy’s slumped 4.3 percent after reporting its 10th straight decline in a key sales measure. Meal kit company Blue Apron plunged 14.6 percent after reporting a decline in customers.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85 points, or 0. percent, to 21,962. The Nasdaq composite lost 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,315.

