Markets Right Now: Stocks rally broadly on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks rallied broadly on Wall Street as investors seemed less concerned about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Technology companies and banks made some of the largest gains Monday. The market was bouncing back from its biggest weekly decline since March.

Apple and Microsoft each rose 1.5 percent and Facebook climbed 1.6 percent. Bank of America climbed 2.3 percent and Wells Fargo gained 1.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 24 points, or 1 percent, to 2,465.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 135 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,993. The Nasdaq composite rose 83 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,340.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rallying broadly as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea appeared to ease.

Technology companies and banks are making some of the largest gains in midday trading Monday. The market is bouncing back from its biggest weekly decline since March.

Microsoft and Facebook each rose 1.4 percent. Bank of America was up 2.4 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6 percent.

Signs of anxiety in the market that flared last week were on the wane. Prices for bonds and gold fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 25 points, or 1 percent, to 2,466.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 150 points, or 0.7 percent, to 22,008. The Nasdaq composite rose 75 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,332.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst week since March.

Gains in technology companies and banks early Monday helped send indexes higher. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook each rose about 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

Bank of America was up 1.6 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent.

Signs of anxiety in the market that flared last week were on the wane. Prices for bonds and gold fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,460.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 128 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,988. The Nasdaq composite rose 59 points, or 1 percent, to 6,315.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.