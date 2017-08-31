501.5
Macy’s, Best Buy expanding same-day delivery service

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:15 am 08/31/2017 09:15am
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s and Best Buy are expanding their same-day delivery as they aim to become more competitive with online leader Amazon.

In separate announcements, Best Buy says it will be expanding to 27 metropolitan markets from 13 starting next week. That number should reach nearly 40 cities by the winter holidays. Macy’s Inc. says it will be offering same-day delivery to 15 additional markets for a total of 33 markets.

Macy’s is working with startup Deliv, backed by United Parcel Service, while Best Buy is working with two partners including its original partner Deliv to handle the deliveries. Macy’s fee for the service is $8, while Best Buy has lowered its fee to $5.99 per order from $14.99.

Amazon offers members of its $99-a-year Prime program same-day and faster shipping options.

