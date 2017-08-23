501.5
Lowe’s misses Street 2Q forecasts

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 6:24 am 08/23/2017 06:24am
This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, photo, shows a Lowe's store in Hialeah, Fla. Lowe's Cos. Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s is reporting second-quarter profit of $1.42 billion, or $1.68 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.57 per share, falling short of Wall Street projections for $1.62 per share, according to a survey of industry analysts by by Zacks Investment Research.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company posted revenue of $19.5 billion, just short of analyst expectations for $19.52 billion.

Lowe’s Cos. expects full-year earnings to be between $4.20 and $4.30 per share.

Lowe’s shares have increased roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

_____

