Insurance restrictions for abortion head to Texas governor

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:13 pm 08/13/2017 10:13pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have sent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a bill that would restrict insurance coverage for abortion and makes no exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

Abbott is expected to sign the measure that was given final approval by the Senate on Sunday night. It requires women to purchase extra insurance to cover abortion except amid medical emergencies.

Ten other states already have laws restricting insurance coverage of abortion in private insurance plans.

Republican supporters say Texas policyholders who object to abortion shouldn’t help pay for insurance coverage for women undergoing the procedure.

Outnumbered Democrats called the bill purely political, arguing that insurance companies already cover only medically necessary abortions.

Another bill advanced by the Senate would require doctors to report more information on minors who get an abortion.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

