501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Icahn steps down as…

Icahn steps down as unofficial Trump adviser

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 5:58 pm 08/18/2017 05:58pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is losing another informal adviser: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts.

Icahn says in a letter to Trump that he is stepping down to prevent “partisan bickering” about an unofficial role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially. Trump lost a pair of business advisory councils on Wednesday over his inability to condemn the role white supremacists played in violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Icahn says in the letter that he never had access to nonpublic information or profited from his position and that he believes there was no conflict of interest. He says that he limited his input to broad matters of policy involving the oil refining industry. Icahn controls a sizable stake in refiner CVR Energy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?