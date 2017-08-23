How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks retreated on Wednesday and gave back some of their gains from a day earlier, when the Standard & Poor’s 500 index had one of its best days of the year.

Advertising companies and retailers had some of the steepest drops on worries about their earnings, while prices for Treasury bonds and gold rose modestly as investors sought safer ground. It’s the latest move lower for a stock market that’s yo-yoed since setting a record high earlier this month.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.47 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,444.04.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,812.09.

The Nasdaq composite lost 19.07, or 0.3 percent, to 6,278.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 1.80, or 0.1 percent, to 1,369.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.49 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is up 137.58 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 61.88 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.95 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 205.21 points, or 9.2 percent.

The Dow is up 2,049.49 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 895.29 points, or 16.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.61 points, or 0.9 percent.

