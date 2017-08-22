501.5
How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 4:50 pm 08/22/2017 04:50pm
Stocks around the world jumped on Tuesday, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 had its fourth-biggest gain of the year, as markets put a shaky last couple of weeks further behind them.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.14 points, or 1 percent, to 2,452.51.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 196.14 points, or 0.9 percent, to 21,899.89.

The Nasdaq composite rose 84.35, or 1.4 percent, to 6,297.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 14.63, or 1.1 percent, to 1,371.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.96 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Dow is up 225.38 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 80.95 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.75 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 213.68 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Dow is up 2,137.29 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 914.36 points, or 17 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.41 points, or 1.1 percent.

