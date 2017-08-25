How major US stock market indexes fared Friday

Stocks rose on Friday, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index cruised to its first winning week in the last three. It was a relatively quiet week, with fewer shares trading hands than usual.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,443.05.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,813.67.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 5.68, or 0.1 percent, to 6,265.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3.58, or 0.3 percent, to 1,377.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.50 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 139.16 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 49.12 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.66 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 204.22 points, or 9.1 percent.

The Dow is up 2,051.07 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 882.53 points, or 16.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.32 points, or 1.5 percent.

