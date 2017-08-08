501.5
Hawaiian, Alaska and Delta top list of on-time US airlines

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:53 pm 08/08/2017 01:53pm
Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for June. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 90.4 percent

2. Alaska Airlines, 82.9 percent

3. Delta Air Lines, 82.8 percent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 81.0 percent

5. United Airlines, 79.4 percent

6. ExpressJet, 75.1 percent

7. Southwest Airlines, 73.3 percent

8. American Airlines, 73.2 percent

9. Frontier Airlines, 73.1 percent

10. Spirit Airlines, 68.3 percent

11. Virgin America, 67.2 percent

12. JetBlue Airways, 60.6 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 76.2 percent

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.

