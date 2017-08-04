Gov. LePage stands by criticism of senators over health vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is standing by his criticism of the state’s two senators over their health care vote despite drawing condemnation from former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.

Mitchell is a Maine Democrat who served as majority leader from 1989 to 1995. He issued a rare public political statement on Thursday, saying Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were right to vote against a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Mitchell’s statement also targeted LePage, who blasted the senators in a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week.

The Republican governor said Friday that he feels Collins and King “recruited another out-of-touch former senator” to defend “Obamacare.” He says the senators fail to understand the “disastrous effects” of Medicaid expansion on people in Maine.

