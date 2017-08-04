501.5
Gov. LePage stands by criticism of senators over health vote

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 1:07 pm 08/04/2017 01:07pm
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting, in Yarmouth, Maine. LePage has some choice words for the state's senators after their health care vote, calling fellow Republican Susan Collins and independent Angus King "dangerous." LePage targeted them in an op-ed published Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Wall Street Journal after they voted against a GOP proposal to repeal parts of "Obamacare." (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is standing by his criticism of the state’s two senators over their health care vote despite drawing condemnation from former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.

Mitchell is a Maine Democrat who served as majority leader from 1989 to 1995. He issued a rare public political statement on Thursday, saying Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were right to vote against a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Mitchell’s statement also targeted LePage, who blasted the senators in a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week.

The Republican governor said Friday that he feels Collins and King “recruited another out-of-touch former senator” to defend “Obamacare.” He says the senators fail to understand the “disastrous effects” of Medicaid expansion on people in Maine.

