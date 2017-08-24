501.5
Gov. Cuomo cuts ribbon at ceremony for bridge named for dad

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 1:55 pm 08/24/2017 01:55pm
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, and Armando "Chick" Galella cross a span of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, called the The Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, near Tarrytown, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Galella also participated in the opening ceremonies of the original Tappan Zee Bridge in 1995. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held a day before vehicles start rolling across the massive new Hudson River span. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bridge named for his late father.

The Democratic governor and a host of other dignitaries attended Thursday’s ceremony for the 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) bridge, which spans the Hudson River and links Westchester and Rockland counties north of New York City.

The Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will carry millions of cars a year on a critical Northeast U.S. transportation corridor. Mario Cuomo served three terms as governor and died in 2015.

One span of the bridge will open to westbound traffic Friday, signaling near-completion of a project to replace the 62-year-old Tappan Zee that has served as the poster child for America’s crumbling infrastructure. The second span is scheduled for completion in the spring.

