Gore to give keynote at US clean energy summit in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 9:10 am 08/17/2017 09:10am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore has agreed to be the keynote speaker at a national clean energy summit in Las Vegas this fall.

Former Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval are co-hosting the Oct. 13 event.

Reid launched the first summit 10 years ago, and Gore — who won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize — was the keynote speaker in 2009.

Reid said that Gore is the “most prominent environmental activist in the world today.”

The ex-Senate majority leader says Gore will help lead a bipartisan conversation about the importance of developing clean energy to combat climate change at the October gathering with the theme “Integrating Innovation.”

Sandoval says Gore has played a key role in stressing the need for state and local governments to help create clean energy solutions through infrastructure and local economies.

