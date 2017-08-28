Gilead Sciences buying Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Gilead Sciences is buying Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion, giving the biotechnology company a broader portfolio of potential cell therapies for cancer.

Kite Pharma is engineering treatments for cancer that use a patient’s own immune cells to fight the disease. It’s most advanced drug candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel, is under priority review by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for several types of lymphoma.

Gilead Sciences Inc. will pay Kite Pharma Inc. $180 per share, marking a 29 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday. The deal has been approved by both companies’ boards and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.