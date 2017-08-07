Giant Food to anchor Fairfax City development

WASHINGTON — Giant Food will anchor a mixed-use development at Fairfax Circle in the City of Fairfax, Virginia.

Scout on the Circle, on Fairfax Boulevard at U.S. 50 and U.S. 29, will include the 54,000-square-foot Giant, an additional 29,000 square feet of retail and 400 apartments.

District-based developer Combined Properties received the Fairfax City Planning Commission’s approval in early 2016 for the project. The lease agreement between Combined Properties and Giant will accelerate construction of the project, now expected to break ground late this year or early next year.

“The City of Fairfax is very pleased that Combined Properties has this lease agreement with Giant Food for a store at Scout on the Circle,” said Fairfax Mayor David Meyer.

“Combined Properties has a first-rate project that will become an iconic entrance to our community,” Meyer said.

“With the state-of-the-art Giant Food anchoring this exciting mixed-use development, Scout on the Circle is destined to be a premier property in the market,” said Combined Properties Chairman Ronald Haft.

Combined Properties, with dual headquarters in D.C. and in Beverly Hills, has developed 39 mixed-use properties in the Washington region and in Southern California.

