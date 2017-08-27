501.5
GE CEO Immelt out of running to lead challenged Uber

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 12:33 pm 08/27/2017 12:33pm
General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has taken himself out of the running to lead Uber as the ride-hailing giant seeks to overcome its ethical scandals and turn itself into a profitable business.

Immelt announced Sunday on Twitter: “I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber.” He added that he has “immense respect” for the company and its founders.

Uber’s fractured eight-member board has been meeting this weekend to find a new leader. Immelt was among the finalists for job.

The company has been plagued much of the year by high-profile missteps, including allegations of espionage and deceit, and revelations of rampant sexual harassment and bullying among employees.

