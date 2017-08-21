501.5
Feds say brake problems preceded derailment in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 7:28 pm 08/21/2017 07:28pm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal investigators say crews encountered air brake problems before a freight train derailed in Pennsylvania earlier this month, causing hazardous material to ignite and forcing residents from their homes.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report issued Monday says a crew stopped the CSX Transportation train before the Aug. 2 wreck, applied 58 hand brakes and recharged the air brakes.

The report says that after their shift was over, a second crew thought the train might still have air brake problems and kept the hand brakes on but wasn’t able to move the train down a hill near the borough of Hyndman.

The report says the engineer switched from locomotive power to dynamic braking three times before one car derailed nearly 2 miles (3 kilometers) before the larger derailment and fire.

