501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Feds allege California Marines…

Feds allege California Marines involved in $67M health fraud

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 2:43 pm 08/19/2017 02:43pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal authorities say Southern California Marines were recruited for a scheme that bilked the government’s military health insurance provider out of $67 million.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2v1kixi) says a complaint was filed Thursday in San Diego as part of a civil asset forfeiture case. Authorities are trying to seize the property of a Tennessee couple.

Investigators say Marines were recruited at up to $300 a month for a so-called medical study that involved phone consultations with a doctor’s office in Cleveland, Tennessee, owned by Jimmy and Ashley Collins.

The Marines were prescribed costly compound drugs.

A pharmacy in Bountiful, Utah, filled thousands of prescriptions and billed them to the insurer, TRICARE.

Lawyers for the couple deny they committed fraud.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?