Ex-baggage handler in Austin gets 18 months for gun thefts

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 1:50 pm 08/25/2017 01:50pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a former baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport must serve 18 months in federal prison for stealing handguns from checked luggage.

Ja’Quan Johnson was sentenced Friday in Austin. The 26-year-old Austin man in June pleaded guilty to theft from an interstate shipment and to possession of a stolen firearm. Police recovered seven stolen guns.

Prosecutors say Johnson acknowledged stealing numerous handguns, from checked passenger bags, between late November and early February.

Investigators believe Johnson traded some of the guns for drugs. The stolen weapons included a .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol.

Johnson was arrested in March and fired amid the investigation that included a review of airport surveillance video.

