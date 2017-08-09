Edmunds: 10 vehicles with features parents should love

Looking for a vehicle to haul around your growing family? While a bigger and roomier car, minivan or SUV is likely a top priority, there’s more to a family’s needs than just “bigger is better.” Certain features can make kid-hauling a lot easier and safer, and focusing on these features can often give you a wider variety of vehicles from which to choose.

Edmunds rounded up 10 SUVs, minivans and cars that offer features it thinks parents will love. Note that the pricing below is for the trim level required to get the highlighted feature.

Getting select features on your new vehicle can further improve its usefulness for family-hauling duty. Use the guide below to 10 of our favorites.

BMW 3 SERIES The feature:: Built-in rear window sunshades. After dark-tinted windows, rear door sunshades are the best defense against strong sunlight and prying eyes. The 3 Series’ mesh fabric shades manually clip to the top of the window frames or retract into the door when not in use. Owners will like these a lot more than flimsy aftermarket sunshades that attach with suction cups. Starting MSRP: $39,745 (2017 BMW 330i) This photo provided by BMW shows the 2017 BMW 340i, an example of a vehicle that has features parents will love. One feature in particular is the car’s rear window sunshades, which keep passengers in the back seat cool and protected from direct sunlight. (Fabian Kirchbauer/Courtesy of BMW of North America, LLC via AP)

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Brent Romans is a senior editor at Edmunds. Instagram: @brent.romans

