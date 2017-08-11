501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Downward dog meet jumping…

Downward dog meet jumping goat: Goats invade yoga classes

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 1:09 am 08/11/2017 01:09am
Share
In this photo taken July 19, 2017, Greg Wong looks at a goat during a goat yoga session at Oak Hollow Acres Farm in Burlington, Wis. Yoga classes are popping up across the country that are including the playful goats. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Downward dog meets jumping goat.

Yoga classes are popping up across the nation that include the playful goats.

At a recent class at Oak Hollow Acres farm in Burlington, Wisconsin, Bear Foot Yoga Healing instructor Megan MacCarthy advised participants to worry less about testing their physical ability and more about sharing their hearts.

She also told them to take their child’s pose: “We’ll call it kid pose maybe, right?”

One of the farm’s owners, Abigail Lippmann, says they’ve had 20 to 45 people come for each session, which includes 15 goats, since they started in June.

In Massachusetts, Sage Meadow Farm provides goats to Valley Hot Yoga in Easthampton. Farm co-owner Stan McCoy says 2,000 people tried to buy tickets for recent classes, selling out in four seconds.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?