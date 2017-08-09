Disney, Netflix and Fossil tumble while Green Dot rises

501.5
By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:39 pm 08/09/2017 04:39pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Walt Disney Co., down $4.15 to $102.83

The media company reported disappointing revenue as cable-network profits fell.

Netflix Inc., down $2.58 to $175.78

Disney said it will end an exclusive deal with Netflix and launch its own streaming services.

Priceline Group Inc., down $142.20 to $1,906.80

The online booking service gave a third-quarter forecast that came up short of analysts’ estimates.

Fossil Group Inc., down $2.97 to $8.87

The watch maker had a poor second quarter and took a huge charge.

Lockheed Martin Corp., up $5.12 to $305.22

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea lifted stock of defense contractors.

Green Dot Corp., up $5.57 to $45.92

The prepaid debit card company raised its profit and revenue forecasts and gave more details about its partnership with Apple.

Office Depot Inc., down $1.58 to $4.53

The office supply company’s second-quarter results fell short of Wall Street’s projections.

Charles Schwab Corp., down 62 cents to $42.02

Financial companies and banks fell Wednesday as bond yields and interest rates dropped.

