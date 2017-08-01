Deliberations resume in trial of ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli

501.5
Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli leaves the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday, July 31, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jurors finished their first day of deliberations in the federal securities fraud trial of Shkreli without reaching a verdict. They are expected back on Tuesday to continue deliberating on the charges he faces. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are deliberating for a second day at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee).

They got the case Monday in New York and resumed work Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense says investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The former biotech CEO — nicknamed “Pharma Bro” — is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

If convicted of the most serious counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.

