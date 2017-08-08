Day care worker faces charges after boy found dead in van

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a child inside a van outside a Florida day care center (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A Florida day care van driver will face criminal charges after a child was found dead inside the vehicle at the end of a sweltering summer day.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Tuesday that 3-year-old Myles Hill spent more than 11 hours in the van outside the Little Miracles Academy before he was discovered Monday night.

The police chief wouldn’t say what charges the day care worker could face but says she has been cooperative.

Mina says the child was supposed to have been dropped off in the morning at another Little Miracles Academy day care center instead of the location he was taken to.

State inspection records show the day care center was not in compliance last month with a rule about keeping logs on transporting children.

10:35 a.m.

State inspection records show a Florida day care center where a young child was found dead inside a van was not in compliance last month with a rule about keeping logs on transporting children.

Florida Department of Children and Families records show the Little Miracles Academy in Orlando, Florida was found not in compliance with that transportation rule during a July 11 inspection.

The rule requires day care centers to maintain logs of the time children arrive, where they were supposed to be transported and what time they departed.

The young boy was found Monday night in a parked van outside the day care center. Orlando Police officials say they don’t know how long the child was in the van.

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

6:50 a.m.

A young child has been found dead inside a van outside a Florida day care center.

Orlando police tell local news outlets they were called to Little Miracles Academy on Monday night and found the child in the van.

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says they don’t yet know how long the child had been in the van.

Day care employees were talking to investigators late into the night but authorities said no one had yet been taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

