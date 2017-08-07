501.5
Court hearing for boater whose relatives died mysteriously

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:37 am 08/07/2017 11:37am
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawyers for a man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather in 2013 have met with a judge in a lawsuit over the sinking of his boat with his mother onboard.

Nathan Carman’s boat sank last year during a trip with his mother. She is now presumed dead.

His insurance company is refusing to pay for the loss of his boat, saying that he made “incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs” to the vessel the day before it sank and that he knew it was “unseaworthy.”

Lawyers for Carman and the insurance company met Monday behind closed doors with a federal magistrate judge in Rhode Island to discuss the case.

Both sides declined to comment after the hearing.

It’s among several cases involving Carman making their way through courts around New England.

