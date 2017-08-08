Chemical leak at UPS center causes minor breathing problems

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in Nashua (NASH’-oo-ah), New Hampshire, say seven people at a UPS distribution center have been hospitalized for minor respiratory problems after nitric acid leaked from a package and the building was evacuated.

Firefighters and hazardous material crews responded Tuesday to the center after the leak was reported about 7 a.m.

WMUR-TV reports Nashua’s fire chief said nitric acid was leaking from a package.

It wasn’t immediately known how many workers were inside the building when it was evacuated.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

