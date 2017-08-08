WASHINGTON — A pop-up restaurant in New York City features a menu with entirely Cheetos-inspired dishes.

The Spotted Cheetah, at 211 W. Broadway, will be open only three days, from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, and seating is by reservation only.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell, the spiky-blonde haired co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, created the menu.

“As a long-time Cheetos fan, I’m thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple,” said Burrell.

“I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant – I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions!”

Sweetos Sweet & Salty Cookies will be on the menu. (Courtesy Frito-Lay)

The three-course menu will cost $8 to $22, and features a total of 11 “signature Cheetos-inspired dishes,” using Cheetos’ various flavors, including Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot, White Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeno.

Some of the dishes include Cheetos-crusted fried pickles, Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar mac n’ Cheetos, Cheetos Mix-ups crusted Chicken Milanese and Cheetos Sweetos-crusted cheesecake.

It may be a hard seat to get. Reservations are being taken starting Aug. 8 only through the OpenTable app on the homepage of TheSpottedCheetah.com. Reservations are limited and based on availability.

You can download the recipes for free starting Aug. 15 on the same website.

