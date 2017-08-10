501.5
Artist and designer Alan Peckolick dead at age 76

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:57 am 08/10/2017 10:57am
NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Peckolick, an innovative painter and graphic designer whose creations included the bold, underlined logo for General Motors and typefaces for Pfizer and Revlon, has died.

Peckolick’s widow, Jessica Weber, told The Associated Press that he died Aug. 3 at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. He was 76 and died from complications from head trauma suffered in a fall.

After struggling through art school at Pratt Institute, Peckolick became a protege of graphic designer Herb Lubalin and absorbed the styles of such artists as George Lois and Saul Bass. Besides his work for GM and other corporate clients, he also designed a widely admired poster announcing free, late-night museum openings in New York and covers for several books. His own book, “Teaching Type to Talk,” was published in 2013.

