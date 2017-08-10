501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Appeals court orders billionaire…

Appeals court orders billionaire to open beach access

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:35 pm 08/10/2017 08:35pm
Share

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court says a San Francisco Bay Area billionaire needs to open an access road to a beloved beach, upholding a lower court ruling against a co-founder of a giant tech company.

The First District Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled 3-0 that Vinod Khosla violated state law when he bought a $32.5 million beachfront property surrounding Martins Beach, south of Half Moon Bay, and blocked the public from accessing it.

The appeals court judges ordered Khosla to open the gates immediately in a ruling released Thursday.

The State Lands Commission has been negotiating with Khosla, a venture capitalist who co-founded the tech company Sun Microsystems, to purchase a public right of way.

Khosla’s attorney, Dori Yob, did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?