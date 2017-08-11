501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » APNewsBreak: Suit accuses SC…

APNewsBreak: Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 7:15 pm 08/11/2017 07:15pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that have now been abandoned.

The lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press was filed late Friday afternoon in Richland County against South Carolina Electric and Gas Co. It accuses the company of mismanaging the finances of the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station and concealing problems from its customers.

Plaintiff LeBrian Cleckley is seeking class action status.

State-owned utility Santee Cooper and SCE&G decided July 31 to halt construction on two new reactors they’d already jointly spent $10 billion to build, much of that paid by customers.

Officials with SCE&G did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP. Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?