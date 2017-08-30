501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Police standoff outside Alabama…

Police standoff outside Alabama hospital ends peacefully

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 10:53 pm 08/30/2017 10:53pm
Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police standoff with a suicidal man that put an Alabama hospital on partial lockdown for several hours has ended peacefully.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steven D. Anderson said the man surrendered Wednesday evening after several hours of negotiations with police. Anderson said the man was taken to a nearby mental health facility.

The man, after leading police on a car chase, sat in his vehicle with a gun to his head outside the emergency room of DCH Regional Medical Center. Police had pursued the man after his girlfriend called saying he had threatened to kill her.

Police presence was heavy outside the hospital in the standoff that lasted for more than four hours.

Anderson said the man was known to have “mental health issues.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?