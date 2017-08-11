501.5
Airline worker tracks down cancer patient’s bag, delivers it

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 9:00 am 08/11/2017 09:00am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A cancer patient says a Southwest Airlines employee went above and beyond to help track down her missing luggage that contained important medication.

Stacy Hurt says she called customer service July 23 at Pittsburgh International Airport after her luggage failed to arrive on a flight from Nashville.

She was panicking because the bag contained medication that helps her with the side effects of chemo for her colon cancer. It also had sentimental items like a rosary and a lucky T-shirt. She was worried it wouldn’t arrive in time for her chemotherapy appointment the next day.

Southwest worker Sarah Rowan took the call and knew she had to help. Her father died six years ago from leukemia.

Rowan tracked down the luggage and personally drove it to Hurt at 3 a.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
