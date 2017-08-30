Accident at western Pennsylvania plant leaves 2 dead, 4 hurt

SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. (AP) — Company officials say an industrial accident at a coal-fired power plant in western Pennsylvania has left two workers dead and four others injured.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Stephanie Walton says the incident happened while workers were doing maintenance in an underground enclosure at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Beaver County around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are trying to determine what happened.

Walton says the workers who died were contractors. The four injured workers have been taken to area medical facilities, and there is no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The plant in Shippingport, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh, is FirstEnergy’s largest coal-fired plant.

Walton says the plant remains operational and there is no threat to the safety of other workers or the public.

