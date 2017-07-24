501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Yes, you can buy…

Yes, you can buy happiness _ if you spend it to save time

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:12 pm 07/24/2017 03:12pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014 file photo, an example of a home delivered meal from Blue Apron seen in Concord, N.H. Despite the old saying, you can buy happiness, especially if you spend it to save yourself time, new research finds.Researchers surveyed more than 6,000 people in four countries and found that people who doled out cash to save them time, housekeeping, grocery delivery services, taxis, were happier than those who don’t. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research finds you can buy happiness, especially if you spend it to save yourself time.

Scientists surveyed people in four countries and found that people who doled out cash to save them time — like housekeeping and grocery delivery services — were a little bit happier than those who don’t.

The same researchers gave people $40 for two straight weeks. For one week they had to buy something material, like a shirt. The next week, they paid to save themselves some time. People said they felt happier after saving time than buying stuff.

The study authors say money can buy happiness if you spend it right.

Their research was published Monday by the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?