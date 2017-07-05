Virginia Power ups bet on sun with 2 solar acquisitions

WASHINGTON — Virginia Power parent company Dominion Energy will be able to generate enough solar energy to power more than 100,000 homes and businesses in Virginia with its two latest acquisitions.

Dominion Energy has acquired Clarke County Solar, a 10-megawatt solar farm in Clarke County, Virginia, from the project’s developer, Hecate Energy LLC for an undisclosed sum.

Dominion Energy has plans to purchase a 20-megawatt solar farm currently under construction in Northampton County, Virginia, also from Hecate Energy.

The latest acquisitions will bring Dominion’s solar portfolio to 25 facilities in 23 Virginia locations, generating 409 megawatts of solar power, enough to serve more than 100,000 typical residential or commercial customers.

“We see great promise in clean solar energy and believe it will be an ever-increasing portion of our company’s fuel mix over the decades to come,” said Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell II.

Dominion Energy has been aggressively developing its solar operations.

Last Fall, Amazon Web Services struck an agreement with Dominion to buy the power produced by two of the largest solar farms in the mid-Atlantic that Dominion has developed, as well as power from several other Dominion solar farms.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.