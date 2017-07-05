Stocks held back by slumps in energy, auto parts companies

NEW YORK (AP) — US stock indexes were mixed Wednesday as energy companies slide, pushed lower by a downturn in energy prices, but technology stocks bucked the trend and moved higher. More stocks fell than rose and most industry groups were lower. Auto parts makers and car companies are skidding after O’Reilly Automotive disclosed weak sales in the second quarter.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,432 as of 3:25 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,488. The Nasdaq composite rose 34 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,144 as technology companies climbed. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,417.

Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks made small gains Monday and markets were closed Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped $1.94, or 4.1 percent, to $45.13 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank $1.82, or 3.7 percent, to $47.79 a barrel in London. U.S. crude reached an annual low in late June, and then jumped 11 percent over the next eight trading days.

Hess fell $2.14, or 4.7 percent, to $43.18 and Exxon Mobil shed $1.35, or 1.6 percent, to $80.75.

FALSE START: Auto parts maker O’Reilly Automotive said sales at its older locations fell over the last three months because of weak demand and the effects of a mild winter. The company had expected sales to improve in the second quarter, and Wall Street analysts had forecast growth as well. O’Reilly stock lost $40.70, or 18.5 percent, to $179.71.

The three biggest losers on the S&P 500 were all auto parts companies. Advance Auto Parts gave up $13.21, or 11.2 percent, to $105.22 and AutoZone slid $52.56, or 9.2 percent, to $519.16. Those three companies have each plunged more than 30 percent this year as investors worry about the effects of slowing car sales.

Car companies also fell, as Ford declined 25 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $11.31 while General Motors sagged 59 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $34.98. Automakers had rallied Monday after they reported their monthly sales.

Tesla lost $20.62, or 5.8 percent, to $332 as investors were disappointed with the company’s second-quarter production and delivery totals.

FED MINUTES: The Federal Reserve is trying to decide when it will start letting its $4.5 trillion bond portfolio shrink. Some Fed officials want to announce the start of that process within a few months, according to minutes from the central bank’s June meeting, while others want to wait longer.

“The Fed seems to be a little bit divided over what it’s going to do,” said Doug Burtnick, deputy head of North American Equities for Aberdeen Asset Management. He said that causes investors to put more emphasis on economic reports and other data.

“You’re going to see a lot of pieces as early as next week because that’s when you’re going to start seeing a lot of earnings reports from banks,” Burtnick added, and Wall Street will get a clearer view of how much money banks are lending.

SIGN ON THE DOTTED LINE: Payment processor Vantiv will buy the U.K.’s Worldpay for about $10 billion. Worldpay allows businesses to accept credit cards and online payments, and it said Tuesday it was talking to Vantiv and JPMorgan about potential deals. It released a statement Wednesday saying the companies agreed on the key terms of an acquisition. Vantiv stock retreated $1.89, or 3 percent, to $60.62.

Monogram Residential, which owns and operates luxury apartment communities, climbed after it agreed to be bought by real estate company Greystar and a group of investors. The deal values Monogram at $12 a share, or about $2 billion, and also includes about $1 billion in debt. Monogram stock added $2.11, or 21.5 percent, to $11.91.

TECH RELIEF: Technology companies did relatively well, although they have taken sharp losses over the last month. Chinese e-commerce company Baidu rose $4.75, or 2.6 percent, to $184.72 and chipmaker Nvidia gained $3.41, or 2.4 percent, to $142.74. The companies said they will work together on a group of projects intended to bring artificial intelligence technology to cloud competing, autonomous cars and home assistants.

OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $1.50 a gallon. Heating oil shed 3 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $1.48 a gallon. Natural gas slumped 11 cents, or 3.8 percent, to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: Gold rose $2.50 to $1,221.70 an ounce. Silver fell 20 cents to $15.90 an ounce. Copper lost 3 cents to $2.66 a pound.

BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.33 percent from 2.35 percent late Monday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 113.35 yen from 113.39 yen. The euro fell to $1.1340 from $1.1358.

OVERSEAS: The CAC 40 of France, the DAX in Germany and Britain’s FTSE 100 each rose 0.1 percent. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3 percent while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent.

