501

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » UN says South Sudan…

UN says South Sudan gunmen seize 8 foreign, local workers

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 6:05 am 07/04/2017 06:05am
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations says unknown gunmen seized eight foreign and local contractors outside a civilian protection site in South Sudan’s capital before releasing them two days later.

The abduction highlights the insecurity in the East African nation as civil war moves well into its fourth year.

The U.N. mission in South Sudan says the employees of a private company contracted to a non-governmental organization were seized Friday in Juba while drilling for water and were released unharmed Sunday. Four of the eight employees were foreigners; the U.N. did not give their nationalities.

The U.N. says the release followed negotiations led by South Sudan’s security services.

Violence has been escalating in and around the U.N. civilian protection sites, where more than 200,000 people have sought shelter from the fighting.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » UN says South Sudan…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance