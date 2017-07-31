501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Uber plans to issue…

Uber plans to issue its own credit card with Barclays

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 2:31 pm 07/31/2017 02:31pm
Share
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. Riding-sharing company Uber plans to launch its own credit card, partnering with the British bank Barclays. The card will be coming later in 2017, according to Barclays. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Riding-sharing company Uber plans to launch its own credit card, partnering with the British bank Barclays.

The card will be coming later this year, Barclays said last week.

Uber would be the first of the riding-sharing companies to have a co-branded credit card, which are a popular way for companies to cement customer loyalty. They typically give points or credits toward awards, with the most popular cards offering airlines and hotels.

Uber rival Lyft has a partnership with Delta that offers miles, though it’s not via a card.

No details about terms or rewards on the Uber cards were available yet, though the awards seem likely to go toward ride credit. Earlier this year, Uber partnered with American Express to give Platinum Card customers a $200-a-year credit toward free rides.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?