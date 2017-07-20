Trump cutting hundreds of planned regulations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has withdrawn or delayed 860 proposed regulations in its first five months, the beginnings of a regulatory overhaul meant to bolster economic growth.

Federal agencies have withdrawn 469 proposed regulations compared to a fall 2016 report when Barack Obama was president. That’s according to figures from the White House budget office.

This includes 19 regulations with an economic impact of $100 million or more. Another 391 regulations have been delayed for further evaluation and consideration. White House officials say: “It’s the beginning of a kind of fundamental regulatory reform.”

