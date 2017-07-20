501.5
Trump cutting hundreds of planned regulations

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:33 am 07/20/2017 04:33am
President Donald Trump listens during a "Made in America," roundtable event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has withdrawn or delayed 860 proposed regulations in its first five months, the beginnings of a regulatory overhaul meant to bolster economic growth.

Federal agencies have withdrawn 469 proposed regulations compared to a fall 2016 report when Barack Obama was president. That’s according to figures from the White House budget office.

This includes 19 regulations with an economic impact of $100 million or more. Another 391 regulations have been delayed for further evaluation and consideration. White House officials say: “It’s the beginning of a kind of fundamental regulatory reform.”

