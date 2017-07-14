501.5
Redskins fall off Forbes Top 10 'most valuable' list

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 14, 2017 12:53 pm
WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins remain one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, but D.C.’s NFL team dropped out of the top 10 on Forbes “Most Valuable Sports Teams” list this year.

The Redskins come in at No. 11 this year, down from No. 8 last year, with what Forbes estimates is a value of $2.95 billion. That’s up 4 percent from its estimated value last year, when the Redskins franchise was valued at $2.85 billion.

The Baltimore Ravens come in at No. 27 this year, unchanged from last year’s ranking, despite a 19 percent jump in the franchise’s estimate worth, to $2.3 billion.

Forbes’ annual list of most valuable sports franchises includes the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Formula 1, Soccer and NASCAR. No NHL or F1 teams made the top 50.

The NFL dominates the list, with 29 of the 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world.

Forbes says no sports league is as profitable as the NFL.

The Cowboys, Yankees and Manchester United top the 2017 most valuable sports franchise list.

You can see the full 2017 list on Forbes’ website.

