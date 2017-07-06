501.5

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » QVC parent buying Home…

QVC parent buying Home Shopping Network in stock deal

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 9:44 am 07/06/2017 09:44am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — QVC’s parent company will buy the rest of Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in a stock deal, combining two of the most well-known home-shopping hubs.

The buyout comes amid aggressive growth by Amazon.com Inc. as consumer shopping habits continue shifting to internet-based retail.

Liberty Interactive Corp., which owns QVC, will issue 53.4 million shares of QVC Series A common stock to HSN shareholders. It said Thursday that’s the equivalent of paying $40.36 per share for HSN Inc. of St. Petersburg, Florida, marking a 29 percent premium to the stock.

Liberty, based in Englewood, Colorado, already owns 38 percent of HSN. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of HSN surged $10.30, or 33 percent, to $41.60 in morning trading.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » QVC parent buying Home…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance