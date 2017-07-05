501

Pacquiao backs call for WBO review of his loss to Horn

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines reacts after his loss to Jeff Horn of Australia, during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Manny Pacquiao has asked the World Boxing Organization to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn, saying he didn’t want to see the boxing industry “dying because of unfair decision and officiating.”

While Pacquiao has accepted his defeat to Horn, who was fighting in his first world title bout in Sunday’s so-called ‘Battle of Brisbane,’ the Philippine senator on Wednesday said that as a leader and boxer “I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public.”

The 11-time world champion cited a request by the Philippines’ Games and Amusements Board to WBO President Francisco Valcarcel for a thorough review of the refereeing and judging.

