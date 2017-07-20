501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » McDonald's adds Big Mac…

McDonald’s adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it delivers

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:45 pm 07/20/2017 01:45pm
Share
FILE - This Dec. 29, 2009, file photo shows a Big Mac sandwich in front of a drink at McDonald's in North Huntingdon, Pa. McDonald's announced the McDelivery Collection on July 20, 2017. The fast food giant describes it as “a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order" delivery from the chain. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — With McDonald’s now offering a delivery service, the fast food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald’s describes the McDelivery Collection as “a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order.” It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a picnic blanket dotted with McDonald’s items.

The items can be had for free while they last for customers in select cities who order McDonald’s delivery from participating restaurants on Wednesday.

McDonald’s joins KFC, which recently released its own fast-food apparel. KFC’s chicken-themed line consists of socks, shirts and accessories, including a “finger-lickin’ good” necklace.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?