Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead stocks slightly higher

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 4:09 pm 07/13/2017 04:09pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Banks and technology companies posted modest gains on Wall Street, leaving indexes slightly higher at the closing bell.

The tiny gains Thursday were enough to mark another all-time closing high for the Dow Jones industrial average. Goldman Sachs and Apple contributed the most to the Dow’s gain.

Consumer-focused stocks also rose. Target jumped 4.8 percent after raising its second-quarter forecasts, citing higher sales and customer traffic.

Delta Air Lines fell 1.8 percent after reporting a smaller profit than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,447.

The Dow climbed 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,553.

The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,274.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.34 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Modest gains by technology companies and banks are leading U.S. stock indexes slightly higher in midday trading on Wall Street.

Consumer-focused stocks were also higher early Thursday. Target jumped 4.1 percent after raising its second-quarter forecasts. Target said its sales and customer traffic grew.

Delta Air Lines fell 2.2 percent after reporting a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,446.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,556.

The Nasdaq composite rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,266.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks post gains.

Consumer-focused stocks were also higher early Thursday. Target jumped 3.5 percent after raising its second-quarter forecasts. Target said its sales and customer traffic grew.

Delta Air Lines fell 2.5 percent after reporting a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,446.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,552.

The Nasdaq composite rose 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,267.

