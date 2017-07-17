501.5
Markets Right Now: US stocks edge mostly higher at midday

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 11:55 am 07/17/2017 11:55am
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher in midday trading as retailers and clothing companies rise.

Mining and basic materials companies gained ground Monday as the dollar remained weak. Gold and copper producer Freeport-McMoRan rose 4.2 percent.

Industrial and technology companies took small losses.

BlackRock fell 3.4 percent after a disappointing second-quarter report.

Stock indexes closed at record highs Friday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose about 1 point to 2,459.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed 21,637. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,315.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.32 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are starting the week mostly lower, having closed at all-time highs last week.

Consumer-focused companies are rising early Monday and banks are falling. Netflix rose 1.5 percent and Zions Bancorporation fell 1 percent.

Appliance maker Whirlpool rose 1.3 percent.

Financial companies turned lower as interest rates dipped. BlackRock fell 2.8 percent after a disappointing second-quarter report and insurer MetLife fell 1.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped a fraction of a point to 2,458.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,627. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,315.

