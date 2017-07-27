501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Markets Right Now: Earnings…

Markets Right Now: Earnings drive more stock gains

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 9:41 am 07/27/2017 09:41am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Big gains for technology, retail and phone companies pushed stock prices higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Facebook, which was already trading at an all-time high, rose another 4.2 percent early Thursday after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results.

Verizon also climbed 5.4 percent after its own results came in ahead of estimates, and so did Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Thursday was a busy day for company earnings. Johnson Controls sank 8.8 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,480.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,776. The Nasdaq increased 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,447.

All three are trading above the record high closes they recorded a day earlier.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?