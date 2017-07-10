501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Markets Right Now: A…

Markets Right Now: A mixed start for US stocks

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 9:40 am 07/10/2017 09:40am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses for banks and energy companies outweigh gains in technology companies.

Chevron fell 0.8 percent in early trading Monday, and Wells Fargo lost 0.6 percent. Microsoft rose 0.5 percent.

Abercrombie & Fitch plunged 16 percent after the clothing seller said it was no longer seeking a sale.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,424. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,391.

The Nasdaq composite increased 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,166.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.38 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?