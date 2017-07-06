L Brands sales slump and so do retail stocks

501.5
By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 12:36 pm 07/06/2017 12:36pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of L Brands are plunging 12 percent, and other retailers are being dragged lower, with dismal sales numbers from the owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works highlighting the hazardous landscape for the entire sector so far this year.

The company said Thursday that net sales in June fell 6 percent compared with last year during the same period, and same-store sales fell 9 percent, which is worse than industry analysts had expected.

It was part of a larger route in retail, the worst performing sector on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Six of the 10 biggest decliners on the S&P 500 were retailers at midday.

Shares in Sears fell more than 7 percent and Urban Outfitters shares slid almost 5 percent.

