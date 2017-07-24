501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 4:52 pm 07/24/2017 04:52pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks mostly fell on Monday, and broad indexes pulled back modestly ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports and a meeting of the Federal Reserve. Technology stocks, though, added to their big gains for the year and helped push the Nasdaq composite to another record.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 2.63 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,469.91.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.90 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,513.17.

The Nasdaq composite rose 23.05 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,410.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company added 2.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,438.05.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 231.08 points, or 10.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,750.57 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,027.69 points, or 19.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 80.92 points, or 6 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?